Colon cancer on the rise among young Americans, early detection is key

CRC is a condition where the cells of the colon or large intestine grow abnormally. The disease often begins as a non-cancerous polyp - a small clump of cells lining the colon which is often harmless. Polyps can stay in the colon for years before they become cancerous and begin.

The rise of colon cancer in the U.S.

The ACS updates the statistics of CRC in the U.S. every three years. Its most recent update was published at the beginning of this month and contains disease incidence data from population-based cancer registries and mortality data from the National Center for Health Statistics.

According to the report, CRC incidence had reduced from three to four percent in the 2000s to one percent in the last decade. However, the proportion of cases among those lesser than 55 years of age has nearly doubled from 11 percent in 1995 to 20 percent in 2019.

The data also showed that 60 percent of all cases detected in 2019 were in the advanced stage, which is much higher than the 52 percent of cases reported in the mid-2000s and 57 percent in 1995 when screening was not widespread.

March is Colon Cancer Awareness month OnTheRunPhoto/iStock

These numbers have called for greater screening efforts to enable earlier detection of CRC, especially since newer technology is now available for the removal of early-stage cancers.