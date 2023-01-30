Common viral illnesses could make you susceptible to brain decline

An initial study focusing on blood test data of 10 million U.S. soldiers revealed that it's highly unlikely to get multiple sclerosis without first having an Epstein-Barr virus infection. These results impelled researchers at the United States National Institutes of Health Center for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias (NIH CARD) to investigate other significant associations between viral infections and NDs.

Troubling correlations were found according to an analysis of the medical records of almost a million people in Finland and the United Kingdom (UK).

Which viruses are linked to brain function decline?

The biomedical data scientists mined data from the medical records of 300,000 patients in the Finnish biobank, FinnGen, and 500,000 patients in the UK Biobank. According to the findings published in the journal Neuron, no less than 22 associations were found between a previous hospitalizing viral infection and neurodegenerative disorder diagnosis (NDD) five to 15 years post-infection.

Researchers were able to identify 45 significant infection-NDD associations in the FinnGen dataset. The UK Biobank was then examined for matches, and 22 associations could be replicated, which was the focus of the study.

A positive association was found between flu exacerbating to pneumonia and five of the aforementioned NDs, excluding multiple sclerosis. Individuals treated for encephalitis — brain inflammation—were almost thirty-one times more liable to develop Alzheimer's disease.

To elucidate, six percent of viral encephalitis patients developed Alzheimer's disease in the following years. Additionally, intestinal infections and the varicella-zoster virus (shingles) — a herpes virus that causes chickenpox — were also found to cause multiple neurodegenerative disorders.