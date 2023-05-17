Scientists uncover how a common virus may lead to multiple sclerosis

A team of researchers has found conclusive evidence for how the Epstein-Barr virus can trigger multiple sclerosis (MS).

This is according to a press release by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published on Wednesday.

The new research indicated that people may suffer the consequences of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) without even knowing it, as it infects most people early in life and then remains in the body, usually without causing symptoms.

More and more research, including two papers published in Science and Nature last year, suggests that EBV infection precedes MS and that antibodies against the virus may be involved.