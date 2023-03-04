Drug companies allowed to sell heroin, cocaine, in Canada, shocks admins

The two companies are Sunshine Earth Labs, a psychedelics manufacturing company, and Adastra, a Cannabis company.

The first said Thursday that Health Canada had approved the amendment to their drug license for the distribution of MDMA, cocaine, morphine, diacetylmorphine (DAM/heroin), and opium in September, and the second announced last month that it had also received a psilocybin and cocaine exemption in August.

Sunshine's CEO Donovan Edwards stated that his company will work on "securing global trade relationships to import ethically sourced medical products for safer supply."

Meanwhile, Adastra's CEO, Michael Forbes, said his company will evaluate how the commercialization of cocaine "fits in with our business model at Adastra in an effort to position ourselves to support the demand for a safe supply of cocaine."

In a statement, Health Canada emphasized the "very narrow parameters of (the companies’) license," and added that they can only sell to those who have cocaine listed on licenses like doctors, pharmacists, hospitals, or those who have exemptions for research purposes.

"If the strict requirements are not being followed, Health Canada will not hesitate to take action, which may include revoking the license," the agency explained.