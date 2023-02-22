In a first, scientists map cigarette and industrial smoke effects on DNA

In our body, enzymes help break down PAHs, which in turn damages DNA. And if the damage cannot be repaired, it develops into cancer.

Now, for the first time, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have mapped these effects down to the single-nucleotide level in human lung cells after BaP exposure, as per a press release. According to them, this technique could help predict exposures that lead to cancers.

The first single-nucleotide-resolution map of damage patterns specific to BaP

When BaP gets into a human body, it is metabolized and turns into a new compound that attaches itself to one of the nucleic acids in DNA called guanosine. Though irreversible, humans also contain cellular repair kits that could detach unwanted metabolites.

But, it is the balance between damage and repair that largely impacts the mutations that could cause disease to carry forward when cells are replicated.

Professor Shana Sturla and colleagues wanted to investigate the balance in human cells exposed to BaP and determine the distribution of DNA damage throughout the cells' entire genomes.

They created a culture medium in which human lung cells were being grown. To this, the researchers added increasing amounts of the metabolized version of BaP. After which, they could determine where the metabolite is attached to guanosines using single-nucleotide-resolution DNA mapping.