Could coffee prolong your life? Scientists think it might: The Blueprint
- A recent study claimed coffee could prolong your life and reduce the risk of disease
- It also suggested that this is not dependent on whether the coffee contains caffeine
- Scientists say that any relationship between coffee and chronic disease or mortality should be interpreted “cautiously”
