Covid-19 did not impact people’s mental health all that much, says new study

Surprisingly, they concluded that the changes in mental health effects were ‘close to zero and not statistically significant, and significant changes were of minimal to small magnitudes.’

Senior author of the paper and psychiatry professor at McGill University, Brett Thombs, said some of the public narratives around the mental health impacts of Covid-19 were based on “poor-quality studies and anecdotes,” which became “self-fulfilling prophecies,” adding that there was a need for more “rigorous science”.

Women impacted the most

The comprehensive study says that among the subgroups, women or female participants were the only groups that experienced a worsening of symptoms but in small amounts.

The study notes that this is a matter of concern as intimate partner violence towards women increased during the pandemic. Most single-parent families tend to be headed by women, and women earn less and are more likely to live in poverty than men. Women are also overrepresented in healthcare jobs and provide most family and elder care.

The other subgroups that experienced worsened depression symptoms were older adults, university students, and people from a sexual or gender minority group.

Another subgroup that experienced heightened symptoms of anxiety and poor general mental health as parents.

However, previous studies dispute this

A few other similar studies say that covid-19 has led to a widespread decline in population and mental health. However, the McGill review says that the methods used by these studies are not intended for estimating prevalence and can be highly misleading.

A key thing to note, however, is that most of the 137 studies were from high-income, upper-middle-income, or upper-middle-income countries, meaning low-income groups, which are at more risk of uncertainty (job security, cost of living, and medical expenses) during an event like a pandemic were not taken into account.