COVID-19 makes us more aggressive and dumb, researchers find

Sutin seemed to have found some solid evidence. Her team found that the changes in the Big Five personality traits were about half as significant as the spike in despair and anxiety that occurred during the epidemic.

It just so happens that this represents a change of around the same size as you might anticipate in a patient receiving therapy. It appears that COVID-19 has changed us similarly to how visiting a therapist would, but negatively.

"This was an American sample, so looking at all of the events of the last two and a half years, a lot of things have been going on," Sutin says.

During the first months of the pandemic, Sutin's team found little personality change. Research also found that this situation changed daily compared to other disasters in the history of humanity.

"We did find was a decline in neuroticism, toward being a little bit less emotional and sensitive to stress," adds Sutin.

Abstract:

Five-factor model personality traits (neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness, conscientiousness) are thought to be relatively impervious to environmental demands in adulthood. The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented opportunity to examine whether personality changed during a stressful global event. Surprisingly, two previous studies found that neuroticism decreased early in the pandemic, whereas there was less evidence for change in the other four traits during this period. The present research used longitudinal assessments of personality from the Understanding America Study (N = 7,109; 18,623 assessments) to examine personality changes relatively earlier (2020) and later (2021–2022) in the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic levels. Replicating the two previous studies, neuroticism declined very slightly in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic levels; there were no changes in the other four traits. When personality was measured in 2021–2022, however, there was no significant change in neuroticism compared to pre-pandemic levels, but there were significant small declines in extraversion, openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness. The changes were about one-tenth of a standard deviation, which is equivalent to about one decade of normative personality change. These changes were moderated by age and Hispanic/Latino ethnicity, but not race or education. Strikingly, younger adults showed disrupted maturity in that they increased in neuroticism and declined in agreeableness and conscientiousness. Current evidence suggests the slight decrease in neuroticism early in the pandemic was short-lived and detrimental changes in the other traits emerged over time. If these changes are enduring, this evidence suggests population-wide stressful events can slightly bend the trajectory of personality, especially in younger adults.