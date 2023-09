A popular oral anti-coronavirus drug, molnupiravir (available in the market under the brand name Lagevrio), may be contributing to the increasing genetic diversity of the SARS-CoV-2, according to a new study.

Molnupiravir works by triggering certain mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus that prevent it from replicating further.

The study authors suggest that the drug is effective in reducing the viral load in most patients. However, in some cases, the mutations may give rise to a more evolved and infectious virus variant.

“Most random mutations are likely to be deleterious to the virus. However, if some patients treated with molnupiravir do not fully clear SARS-CoV-2 infections, there could be the potential for onward transmission of molnupiravir-mutated viruses,” the researchers note.