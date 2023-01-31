The COVID-19 pandemic has reached a transition point, says WHO

The Emergency Committee's meetings are a way to take stock of the events on the ground to determine how the situation is on the ground and to chart a course for the future to handle the disease.

COVID-19 is still a global emergency

Director Tedros told the gathering that while the world is now better prepared with vaccines and treatment to fight COVID-19, he believed that the public health emergency of international concern or PHEIC for the disease should continue.

A PHEIC is an agreement between countries that allows them to abide by WHO's recommendations for managing a health emergency. Under a PHEIC, each country can declare its own public health emergency and redirect resources to fight the health crisis. The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020 as a PHEIC about six weeks prior to categorizing it as a pandemic.

Although the current strains of the virus now appear to cause milder forms of infection, the WHO Director-General believes that the virus cannot be underestimated and it can once again surprise us. If we do not remain prepared, the next wave of the virus could kill more people as well.

Preparations for the future

The Emergency Committee noted that amidst a lower number of COVID-19 cases, data on morbidity, hospitalization, and mortality had stopped coming in from countries. The virus was being allowed to circulate unchecked in the population as sequencing efforts were also being scaled back and information on new variants was lesser.