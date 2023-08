Coronavirus is the last thing most of us would like to talk about after the summer vacations, but COVID-19-related hospital admissions are again on the rise in the US due to the emergence of a new variant called EG.5 (or Eris).

In the last week of July, hospitals in the country witnessed a 12 percent jump in the number of COVID-19 patients. According to CDC, this number has increased by another 14.3 percent in the second week of August, establishing Eris as the dominant coronavirus variant in the US.

However, WHO has classified Eris as a variant of interest, and in their risk evaluation report, the organization stated, “At present, there is no evidence of an increase in disease severity directly associated with EG.5.”