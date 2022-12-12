World-first: Experimental CRISPR technology removes detectable cancer cells in 13-year-old

"Once I do it, people will know what they need to do, one way or another, so doing this will help people – of course, I'm going to do it," Alyssa said in the press release.

The result needs to be monitored and confirmed over the next few months

Alyssa was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) in 2021 and had already received chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant, and other therapies for her cancer. However, it was all in vain, and her disease returned. At that point, there were no further treatment options available.

She became part of a trial to receive genetically modified CAR T-cells that originally came from a healthy donor. Using new base-editing technology, the cells were edited, thereby allowing them to chase and kill the cancerous T-cells without attacking each other.

"This is quite remarkable, although it is still a preliminary result, which needs to be monitored and confirmed over the next few months," said Dr. Robert Chiesa, Consultant in Bone Marrow Transplant and CAR T-cell therapy at GOSH.

"We're on a strange cloud nine, to be honest – it's amazing to be home," said Kiona, Alyssa's mum.

Alyssa and her family are feeling positive that the leukemia is now undetectable. GOSH

The researchers had to opt for an 'unconventional' CAR T-cell therapy

Leukemia is characterized by the sudden growth of abnormal blood cells that takes place in the bone marrow. Chemotherapy is usually administered to kill all bone marrow cells, and then, the bone marrow is replaced with a transplant. While the approach is popular and successful in most cases, doctors try another method called CAR-T therapy, if the above fails.