Researchers take crucial step towards new treatment for genetic blindness

Overcoming the main limitation of using lipid nanoparticles

The researchers were able to successfully handle the challenge of using lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver genetic material for vision therapy, ensuring that the particles reached the retina at the back of the eye.

Lipids are a diverse group of biomolecules that includes molecules like fatty acids and oils, as well as natural oils and waxes. Nanoparticles are extremely small pieces of material, with sizes ranging from one to one hundred billionths of a meter. Messenger RNA are genetic molecules that give cells the instructions they need to create a specific protein.

In the case of inherited retinal degeneration (IRD), the mRNA delivered by LNPs instructs the defective photoreceptor cells caused by a genetic mutation to produce the necessary proteins for vision.

Studies on mice and non-human primates demonstrated that LNPs fitted with peptides were able to get past obstacles in the eye and reach the neural retina, where light is converted into electric signals that the brain then converts into images.

"We identified a novel set of peptides that can reach the back of the eye. We used these peptides to act as zip codes to deliver nanoparticles carrying genetic materials to the intended address within the eye," Gaurav Sahay, OSU associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences, said in a press release.