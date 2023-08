Several US hospitals and clinics were hit by a cyberattack on Thursday that affected their computer systems and disrupted emergency services. Some of the facilities had to shut down their emergency rooms and divert ambulances to other locations.

The strike aimed its sights at installations managed by Prospect Medical Holdings, a company headquartered in California, which oversees medical institutions spanning across the states of California, Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

#ProspectMedicalHoldings facilities are having #IT complications impacting some ECHN locations. Our team is trained in continuing patient processes. We are contacting #patients whose appointments may be impacted. We will provide updates as we receive them: https://t.co/1nurI4B3l6 — ECHN (@easterncthealth) August 3, 2023

The company said in a statement on Friday that it took its systems offline to protect them and launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists. It also said it was focused on addressing the pressing needs of its patients and restoring normal operations as soon as possible.