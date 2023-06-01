Damage from brain surgery can be shown through blood tests

Damage from brain surgery can be shown through blood testsThere is a new way to evaluate how the treatment of tumors affects the brain.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 01, 2023 08:41 AM ESTCreated: Jun 01, 2023 08:41 AM ESThealthAn illustration of a brain tumor.Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new study reveals that damage to the brains of patients operated on for brain tumors may be assessed by measuring biomarkers in the blood pre-and postoperatively. This is according to a press release by the University of Gothenburg published on Tuesday.In a new study, researchers show that the increase in markers tallies well with the impairment caused by insufficient blood flow. Today, MRI can identify bleeding (hemorrhage) and brain areas impaired by inadequate blood flow (ischemia) after a brain tumor operation. But that may not always be enough.“MRI scans can’t always provide sufficiently detailed information about the degree of cell injury. In the long run, the new biomarkers could bridge this knowledge gap and offer more accurate and objective assessments of impairment due to brain tumor surgery,” said Isak Michaëlsson, a doctoral student at the University of Gothenburg and resident in neurosurgery at Sahlgrenska University Hospital. See Also Related New study reveals a gel that promises to wipe out brain cancer for good This mutation occurring in 60% of glioblastoma patients may be key to a novel cure Research reveals new diet to 'self-destruct' brain tumor cells New biomarkers have been trialed in patients operated on for brain tumors and are today well-studied within neurological diseases, particularly Alzheimer's and other dementias. The markers are neurofilament light (NfL), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), and tau protein. NfL is a marker for damage to nerve cell fibers, GFAP for injury to the brain’s supportive cells, and tau for nerve-cell impairment. The study considered 34 adult patients with glioma, one of the most common types of brain tumor. The research indicated that the levels of markers in the blood correlate both with the extent of injury caused by lack of oxygen that occurred during surgery and with the severity of neurological deficit suffered by the patients. Now scientists are stating that measuring biomarkers in blood samples may become a new way to evaluate injuries caused by neurosurgery. “It’s also conceivable that high levels of these markers might be signs of damage that could cause brain fatigue or other cognitive problems for the patients in the somewhat longer term. If so, the markers could be used to identify patients at an early stage so that they get the right kind of rehabilitation,” Michaëlsson concluded in the statement.The new study is published in the scientific journal Neurosurgery. Study abstract:Clinical methods to quantify brain injury related to neurosurgery are scarce. Circulating brain injury biomarkers have recently gained increased interest as new ultrasensitive measurement techniques have enabled quantification of brain injury through blood sampling. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You NGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterEngineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of KashmirCan you predict intelligence? Neuroscientists figure out howAmazon layoffs hit amid an increase in robot automation: what to knowHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorExplainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s whyUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheels300 million cigarette butts and counting: Indian company converts them into beautiful productsThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapers Job Board