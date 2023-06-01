Damage from brain surgery can be shown through blood tests

A new study reveals that damage to the brains of patients operated on for brain tumors may be assessed by measuring biomarkers in the blood pre-and postoperatively.

This is according to a press release by the University of Gothenburg published on Tuesday.

In a new study, researchers show that the increase in markers tallies well with the impairment caused by insufficient blood flow.

Today, MRI can identify bleeding (hemorrhage) and brain areas impaired by inadequate blood flow (ischemia) after a brain tumor operation. But that may not always be enough.

“MRI scans can’t always provide sufficiently detailed information about the degree of cell injury. In the long run, the new biomarkers could bridge this knowledge gap and offer more accurate and objective assessments of impairment due to brain tumor surgery,” said Isak Michaëlsson, a doctoral student at the University of Gothenburg and resident in neurosurgery at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.