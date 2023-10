A study conducted on 1,923 individuals in China reveals that people who drink dark tea on a daily basis have a 28 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to non-tea drinkers.

Among the participants, 352 had prediabetes, 1,135 were healthy, and 436 had diabetes. Some of them consumed tea regularly, while others either never had tea or drank it only occasionally. They were also asked about the type of tea they consumed.

During their research, the study authors monitored the blood glucose levels of all these participants and analyzed how tea consumption affected the release of glucose in their urine.

“Our findings hint at the protective effects of habitual tea drinking on blood sugar management via increased glucose excretion in urine, improved insulin resistance and thus better control of blood sugar. These benefits were most pronounced among daily dark tea drinkers,” said Tongzhi Wu, co-lead study author and a professor at the University of Adelaide