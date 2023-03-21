Deadly fungal infection spreading rapidly through US, warns CDC

The identified fungus infection

Candida auris causes the infection, which can be found on the skin or throughout the body. The infection spreads through contact with infected surfaces or person-to-person transmission.

Its first cases were reported in Japan in 2009, while the cases were detected in the US in 2013.

The most recent findings, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, indicate that cases in the United States have increased in recent years.

In 2021, approximately 1,471 cases of C. auris were reported, representing a 95% increase over the previous year. In previous years, the following cases were reported: 756 (the year 2020), 476 (2019), 330 (2018), and 173 (2017).

According to the latest CDC data tracking cases, about 2,377 clinical cases were detected in 2022. This figure, however, was not examined in the study.

However, how many people have died due to the infection is unknown. According to the CDC, 30 percent and 60 percent of people infected with C. auris die.

The infection is said to be harmless to healthy people. However, it can be dangerous to people who have weakened immune systems.