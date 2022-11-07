Dementia could be prevented by restoring and normalizing protein clusters

The study was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

The research team was led by Professor Frederic Meunier and Dr. Ramón Martínez-Mármol of the Queensland Brain Institute. Researchers found that Fyn, an enzyme that plays a significant role in learning and memory, became active when it was immobilized within the synapses – a link between two nerve cells – that connected hubs between neurons, where the enzymes normally communicate.

“Using super-resolution microscopy, we can now see these enzymes individually and in real-time, moving around randomly in live neurons,” said Dr Martínez-Mármol, lead author on the study.

The protein clumps and the cyclic process

Overall, the team discovered that the enzymes changed into an opened structure, like a blossoming flower, when the enzymes are activated. The enezymes also slow down their movement and group together to form the clusters, or clumps, of protein. Then, they fold back into each other and disperse, repeating the cycle over again.

“When they need to complete an action, the Fyn enzymes slow down and congregate at the synapse to initiate their function,” Dr. Martínez-Mármol said.

Typically, the process happens automatically thousands of times at the synapses between the nerve cells. It is usually a normal process that is considered essential so that the neurons can communicate. This is the basis of memory and learning.