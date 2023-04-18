Demystifying Parkinson's: must-knows of the disease

Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder affecting millions of people worldwide, profoundly impacts the lives of those affected.

Characterized by its impact on movement and motor function, this debilitating condition is still not fully understood, despite extensive research efforts.

But what can be done to treat it?

If you are unsure, here we'll get into the details of Parkinson's disease, including its symptoms, causes, stages of progression, and current treatment options. As we delve into the complexities of this disorder, we aim to shed light on the challenges faced by those living with Parkinson's and the ongoing quest for a cure.

What is Parkinson's disease?

Parkinson's disease is a nervous system disease that worsens over time and mainly affects how sufferers move and how well their muscles work, as well as autonomic functions, such as digestion and blood pressure. It is a long-lasting, degenerative disease that usually gets worse over time.

In his essay "An Essay on the Shaking Palsy," a British physician named James Parkinson first gave a comprehensive account of the symptoms, course, and progression of Parkinson's disease, which helped establish it as a distinct medical condition. In recognition of James Parkinson's groundbreaking research, a French neurologist named Jean-Martin Charcot coined the term "Parkinson's disease" in the late 1800s.

The number of people affected by Parkinson's disease varies across different sources and estimates, but it is generally believed that around 10 million people worldwide are living with this neurological disorder. Parkinson's disease is more common as people age, and most people develop the illness at around age 60 or older. However, early-onset Parkinson's, which affects people before age 50, accounts for approximately 5-10% of cases. It is important to note that the number of people living with Parkinson's may be higher, as some cases may remain undiagnosed, especially in the early stages.

The exact underlying cause is not known for sure. However, the disease result from nerve cells in the basal ganglia, an area of the brain that controls movement, becoming impaired and/or dying. These cells produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates movement, equilibrium, and coordination. So, neurons produce less dopamine when they die or become impaired. Those with Parkinson’s also lose the nerve endings that produce norepinephrine, which regulates the sympathetic nervous system. However, what is not known is what causes the cells to become affected in the first place.

Even though the exact cause of Parkinson's disease is still unknown, it is thought to be a mix of genetic and environmental factors. Genetics may play a significant role in some cases, while toxins or other environmental factors may play a role in others. Also, oxidative stress, inflammation, and an abnormal buildup of proteins are being looked into as possible causes of the illness.