Diabetes burden to double to 1.3 billion adults by 2050, says study

The number of diabetic individuals is expected to double from 529 million in 2021 to 1.3 billion by 2050, a study published in the journal Lancet has said.

The condition is rapidly outpacing diseases globally to become a significant threat to people and health systems.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally as per data from the World Health Organization (WHO) while diabetes is the ninth on the list. However, as the global population swells to nearly 10 billion by 2050, the incidence of diabetes is expected to rise sharply. One in every seven people will be affected by the condition which would put severe strain on healthcare systems.