Have you ever wondered if people really eat what they claim? Well, it turns out that the truth may lie in their feces. A technique utilizing DNA barcoding has been developed to identify the plant matter in human waste. This technique offers a reliable way to improve clinical trials, nutrition studies, and historical research.

As reported by Duke Today, Researchers at the Duke School of Medicine, led by Dr. Lawrence David, an associate professor of molecular genetics and microbiology, have successfully created a genetic marker for plant-based foods that can be extracted from poop. Brianna Petrone, an MD/PhD student who spearheaded the project, explained, "We can go back after the fact and detect what foods were eaten."