DNA extract identifies the oldest cases of bacterial plague in Britain

A new study has discovered the oldest instance of bacterial plague in Britain to date.

The Francis Crick Institute-led study detected evidence of three 4,000-year-old cases of bacterial plague caused by Yersinia pestis.

According to the study, two cases of this bacterial infection were identified from the human remains in a mass burial site of Charterhouse Warren in Somerset and one from the ring cairn monument in Levens, Cumbria.

DNA analysis via dental pulp

To test for the presence of bacteria, they collected teeth samples from 34 skeletal remains buried in these two locations.

After that, the samples were placed in a clean room facility to extract the dental pulp, which can hold DNA remnants for thousands of years. According to scientists, these DNA remains can reveal whether or not a person was infected with this bacterial disease, as well as their age and gender.