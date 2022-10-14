Doctor's post gone viral: She removes 23 contact lenses from a patient's eye

“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept putting in a new one every morning,” she posted. “I got to deliver the contact lens bunch.”

Dr. Kurteva couldn't believe what she saw after the patient came in for a consultation.

"My mind jumped to the possibilities of what it could be: a piece of broken contact lens, a scratch on the cornea, an infection, an eyelash, or debris from makeup. I'd only know for sure once I did the examination," said Dr. Kurteva, as per Insider.

"Even though we ask seniors to come in once a year for checkups, this woman had skipped appointments and hadn't been to the office in two years. Although her vision was blurry, it was the pain that bothered her most," told Dr.Katerina Kurteva.

She couldn't believe what her eyes

Dr.Kurteva, who first checked for any foreign body in the patient's eye by applying anesthesia, manually checked the lower and upper fornix when she saw that there was nothing in the patient's cornea.

But then Dr. Kurtova realized that she had captured something using an eyelid speculum: 23 contact lenses.

"When I asked her to look down, I could see the edges of a couple of contacts stuck to each other. Pulling them out, I felt like I could still see more and asked my assistant to get my phone to record the removal," she said.