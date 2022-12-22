For the first time, doctors treated a baby's heart defect with injected stem cells

As LiveScience reported, Finley underwent open heart surgery four days after her birth to have the arteries repositioned where they should be. After the 12-hour procedure, complications occurred, and as Finley's heart function deteriorated, he required continued care in an intensive care unit. After receiving this treatment for several weeks, Professor Caputo gave Finley's parents another choice to think about: an injection of stem cells that would be given directly to the heart.

Stem cell plaster

Professor Caputo has been carrying out many research projects and clinical trials since 2003 for better heart surgery. He was curious as to whether therapeutic hypothermia—body cooling during cardiac surgery—improved outcomes.

He also developed stem cell plaster or patches containing donated stem cells that can be sewn into the heart during surgery. Unlike standard synthetic patches or replacement heart valves, in theory, these patches won't need to be replaced every so often as a child gets bigger. The researchers said the plasters could help reduce or eliminate the need for children to undergo repeat open-heart surgeries.

Instead of receiving stem cells as part of a clinical experiment, Finley received them "on compassionate grounds." He also did not receive the plaster that Caputo is now creating. Instead, during his second open-heart surgery, he was given a stem cell injection.