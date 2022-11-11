In a first, doctors successfully treated a rare genetic disease before birth

The baby, Ayla Bashir, is the focus of the case study and is now 16 months old. She is an active, happy girl who has met her developmental milestones, according to her parents.

Alya was identified with severe Pompe disease while she was still a fetus. She is her parents' fifth child but only the third to survive. The other two, Zara and Sara, died of the same disease.

A rare genetic condition

Pompe is a rare genetic condition that affects about 1 in 40,000 births. It is caused by mutations in a gene that makes a crucial enzyme called acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). This enzyme breaks down glycogen, or stored sugar, in cells.

When the enzyme is reduced or eliminated, glycogen builds up dangerously throughout the body. This build-up causes all several health problems but especially damages the heart and skeletal muscles.

The condition is typically treated with replacement enzyme therapy (ERT) soon after birth. However, some babies, including Alya, are born with an immune condition that blocks the infused enzymes, so the therapy eventually stops working. The hope is that Ayla's early treatment will reduce the severity of that immune response.

"The rationale for giving ERT before birth is to prevent the onset of organ damage, to get the enzyme into the [central nervous system] prior to closure of the blood-brain barrier, and to avoid an immune response to the missing protein," said senior study author Tippi MacKenzie, UCSF researcher and developer of the team's protocol in a statement.