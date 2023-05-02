A 'dog flu' may soon be able to infect humans, study indicates

A “dog flu” virus is slowly mutating into a form that can infect people, according to a new study reported by The Telegraph last month.

The virus called H3N2 first infected dogs around 2006 and has since evolved to become a mammalian-adapted form of bird flu.

Now, a study from bird flu specialists at the China Agricultural University took into consideration swabs from more than 4,000 dogs only to discover that the virus is now showing signs of being better able to recognize human cell receptors.

“Our results showed that canines may serve as intermediates for the adaptation of avian influenza viruses to humans,” the authors wrote in their paper.