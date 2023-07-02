Dogs and humans share similarities in reading body language, study finds

It has been revealed that dogs and humans process body postures in remarkably similar ways in their brains. This discovery sheds light on how dogs and humans perceive and understand each other and their surrounding environment. The study was published in the journal Communications Biology and uncovered new insights into the role of the temporal lobe in social communication and perception.

You may be familiar with the fact that humans and primates possess specialized brain regions in the temporal lobe responsible for recognizing faces and bodies. You may not know that dogs also have a temporal lobe that has evolved independently from that of primates.