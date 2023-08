27-year-old Yahaira Vega and 50-year-old Dennis Deer were previously suffering from different lung disorders, but recently, they received new lungs and can now breathe and laugh again, all thanks to the doctors at Northwestern Medicine.

What makes these two patients and their treatment special is that, unlike the general population, their body organs are arranged in a reversed order. They have situs inversus, a rare medical condition in which the organs on the left side of the body are located on the right side, and vice versa (mirrored or reverse placement of organs).

For instance, in a normal person, their liver is located on the upper right-hand side of the belly, but in a person with situs inversus their liver is found on the upper left-hand side.