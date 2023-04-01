Drinking water tainted with Salmonella spreads typhoid on Dutch ship

The Municipal Health Service Kennemerland put control measures in place immediately to prevent further spread and launched an investigation in collaboration with the Regional Public Health Laboratory Kennemerland.

Typhoid, a bacterial infection usually spread by food and water, is highly contagious. While typically mild and quelled with antibiotics, infection can often be fatal if untreated, with symptoms including a high temperature, headache, and constipation or diarrhea.

A steady supply of bottled water was provided and food preparation on the ship halted while asylum seekers moved to other accommodations.

Health Workers cull the culprit

The Municipal Health Service swung into action and began microbiological investigations and technical inspections. All asylum seekers and staff were asked to complete a questionnaire about their consumption of food and water on the ship along with providing fecal and blood samples.

These tests soon revealed that 349 people had potentially been exposed to the bacterium, with 50 asylum seekers and 20 staff who frequently consumed tap water on the ship confirmed to have contracted typhoid.

What was more interesting, however, was that all samples of the bacteria cultured from the cases’ blood and feces were genetically identical- indicating a common source of infection.

The investigators focused on finding the source of the infection and promptly found themselves inspecting wastewater and freshwater tanks on the Liberty Ann, adjacent to each other, and sharing a wall- a severely corroded common wall with small holes.