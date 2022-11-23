A new study of drug-resistant bacteria moving freely between organs could save lives

The research team, led by the Department of Biology at Oxford University, claims that putting these findings into practice could save lives since it emphasizes the significance of preventing dangerous bacteria from spreading from the gut to other organs where they can cause fatal illnesses.

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium was found in the patient's gut microbiome during the investigation. One of the most common germs to infect patients in hospitals is this species, which is also highly resistant to antibiotics.

Most people don't think of Pseudomonas as dangerous when it's part of a healthy gut microbiome, but it can cause infections in hospitalized patients' lungs that can kill them.

Colorized image of Pseudomonas aeruginosa. CDC

During their stay in the hospital, the study's patient was given the antibiotic meropenem to treat a possible urinary tract infection (UTI). After being treated with meropenem, non-resistant bacteria in the gut and lungs were killed. This made it possible for antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas to grow and spread.

Then, the study found that, during antibiotic therapy, Pseudomonas translocated from the gut to the patient's lungs, developing even higher levels of drug resistance.

"Hospital-acquired infections are one of the biggest burdens of AMR. Our work shows that pathogenic bacteria from a patient's gut microbiome can disseminate to the lung, where they may cause difficult-to-treat infections. These findings underscore the importance of eliminating AMR bacteria from the gut microbiome of hospitalized patients, even when they are not causing infection," explained Professor Craig MacLean, Department of Biology.

The study findings could prove important for disease control in hospitals

AMR is becoming a bigger problem in hospitals. Therefore, it's crucial for patients who are already at risk to stop the germs from spreading to other crucial organs like the lung. It can be challenging to pinpoint the source of the bacteria that cause these dangerous illnesses, though.