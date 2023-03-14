Popular dry-cleaning chemical puts millions at risk of Parkinson’s

Linking TCE and Parkinson's disease

The study authors suggest that they are not the only ones who have highlighted the association between TCE and Parkinson's. More than five decades ago, a group of researchers conducted TCE tests on mouse models, which revealed that a high dose of TCE damages mitochondria inside the body and brain cells.

The past study also noted that TCE brings a sharp decline in dopamine levels which is also a symptom of Parkinson's. The authors of the current study reveal how many people in the U.S., including military personnel, have been exposed to TCE and what it did to their health.

For instance, the researchers shed light on the life of former NBA player Brian Grant who spent his childhood at the U.S. Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He lived there with his father, who was serving as a Marine at that time. According to the researchers, this camp is one of the sites that have high TCE contamination.

"TCE is found in numerous military bases, including Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. From the 1950s to the 1980s, a million Marines, their families, and civilians that worked or resided at the base were exposed to drinking water levels of TCE and perchloroethylene (PCE), a close chemical cousin, that was up to 280 times above what is considered safe levels," the study authors note in the press release.