'Vikings disease' is inherited from Neanderthals

A disease more common in people of northern European origin is thought to have been inherited from Neanderthal man, according to a new study published yesterday.

Dupuytren's disease is characterized by fingers becoming permanently bent in a flexed position, with the ring and middle fingers most affected.

In some northern European areas, up to 30% of men over 60 suffer from the condition, whereas people of African ancestry are rarely afflicted.

Aging, alcohol consumption, diabetes, and a genetic predisposition are also risk factors.

"Dupuytren's disease is an example of how admixture with Neandertals has shaped regional differences in disease prevalence", said the study.