E-cigarettes and vapes tied to higher risk of tooth decay and cavities, study finds

"Public awareness has increased about the dangers of vaping - especially after the activity was tied to lung disease. Though some dental research has shown a link between e-cigarette use and gum disease, less emphasis has been placed on the 'intersection between e-cigarette use and oral health, even by dentists," Karina Irusa, assistant professor of comprehensive care and lead author on the paper, said in a statement.

The first study to link vaping with increasing risk of developing cavities

According to Irusa, this study is the first known to "specifically" investigate the association of vaping and e-cigarettes with the likelihood of getting cavities. More than 13,000 patients older than 16 who were treated at Tufts dental clinics from 2019-2022 were analyzed.

The scientists found a "statistically significant" difference in dental caries risk levels between the e-cigarette/vaping group and the control group. Seventy-nine percent of the vaping patients were categorized as having high-caries risk, compared to just about 60 percent of the control group.

It has to be noted that vaping users were not asked if their devices contained nicotine or THC.

"It's important to understand this is preliminary data," Irusa said. "This is not 100 percent conclusive, but people do need to be aware of what we're seeing."

Sugary content in vaping liquid to be blamed

How can e-cigarette use contribute to cavities?

The sugary content and viscosity of vaping liquid, when aerosolized and inhaled through the mouth, stick to the teeth. A study published earlier this year did reveal that vaping affected the oral microbiome in the user's mouth.