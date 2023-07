Nearly 800K people fall victim to a heart attack in the US each year.

A recent study undertaken by a team of researchers at Northwestern and George Washington (GW) universities has developed a new device to monitor and treat heart disease and dysfunctions in the aftermath of heart-related incidents.

The device seems to hold promise for providing critical support during the days, weeks, or months following heart problems. According to the researchers convey that the new technology harmlessly dissolves inside the body and skips the need for extraction.

Device features

An experimental cardiologist who co-led the study, Igor Efimov says, “Our transient electronic device can map electrical activity from numerous locations on the atria and then deliver electrical stimuli from many locations to stop atrial fibrillation as soon as it starts."