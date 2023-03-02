An edible electronic device made from seaweed will track your health

As they suggest, the sensors are 100 percent biodegradable. They are more environmentally friendly than conventional rubber and plastic-based equivalents.

Electronics that may be consumed and digested could carry out various beneficial tasks inside the body. Their natural composition also places them within the emerging scientific field of edible electronics – electronic devices that are safe for a person to consume.

Researcher Adel Aljarid holding the flexible graphene seaweed hydrogel. University of Sussex

It all started thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown

The researchers discovered that the sensitivity of their eco-friendly seaweed-based sensors is higher than that of current synthetic hydrogels and nanoparticles used in wearable health monitors.

On the other hand, Dr. Conor Boland, a physicist at the University of Sussex, had the idea to utilize seaweed in a health monitoring device while watching TV during the lockdown.

“I was first inspired to use seaweed in the lab after watching MasterChef during the lockdown. Seaweed, when used to thicken deserts, gives them a soft and bouncy structure – favored by vegans and vegetarians as an alternative to gelatin. It got me thinking: “what if we could do that with sensing technology?" said Dr. Boland.

Seaweed: The first and foremost insulator

Seaweed is primarily an insulator, but the researchers were able to produce an electrically conductive layer by adding a significant amount of graphene to a seaweed mixture. The film quickly absorbs water when submerged in a salt bath, forming a supple, spongy hydrogel that is electrically conductive.