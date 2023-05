About 30 years ago, scientists at the Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Texas discovered a family of genes called steroid receptor coactivators (SRCs). In a recently published study, a team of researchers from BCM claims that deleting SRC-3 from animal immunity cells leads to the death of tumors and provides long-lasting protection from cancer.

SRC-3 is a member of the SRC gene family, and according to the study authors, it is involved in promoting tumor growth in all types of cancers that affect humans. The gene is expressed in Tregs (regulatory T cells), immune cells that prevent autoimmune disorders by suppressing our body’s immune response.