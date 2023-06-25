Elko, Nevada battling biblical invasion as crickets overrun town

Elko, Nevada, faces a real-life horror movie scenario as the town experiences a massive invasion of blood-red crickets. These imposing insects, known as Mormon crickets, are not directly harmful to people, but their presence is causing chaos and distress for the residents.

Mormon crickets, scientifically known as Anabrus simplex, are relatively large flightless insects native to the western half of North America. Despite their name, they are not true crickets but belong to the group of katydids, or bush crickets.

Typically, a new batch of crickets hatches from eggs laid in the soil every year. They then form groups and migrate across the region, devouring vegetation along the way. However, this year, the crickets have reached the towns and cities, including Elko, causing concern among the residents.