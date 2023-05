University of California San Diego engineers have created a low-cost clip that makes use of the camera and flash on a smartphone to measure blood pressure at the user's fingertip.

This innovative clip, which can be produced at scale for as little as 10 cents, has the potential to revolutionize routine blood pressure monitoring and make it available to people in resource-poor regions.

The research was published in Scientific Reports on May 29.

Enhancing accessibility and affordability

The low-cost, straightforward clip that UC San Diego engineers created revolutionizes blood pressure monitoring, especially for people with limited access to healthcare. The team, led by Yinan (Tom) Xuan, seeks to lower obstacles to monitoring, a press release stated.