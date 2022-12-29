A special enzyme may be a target for future cancer treatments

The contribution of the APOBEC3G preclinical model Wikimedia Commons

In a recent study by Weill Cornell Medicine, in order to investigate the role of enzymes, scientists used a preclinical model of bladder cancer – APOBEC3G. They have discovered that the enzyme significantly increases the number of mutations in tumor cells.

Dr. Bishoy M. Faltos, senior study author and assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology, emphasized that the APOBEC3G plays a huge role in demonstrating bladder cancer evolution.

The cytosine nucleotide (the letter "C" in the genetic code) can be chemically modified by members of the APOBEC3 family of enzymes to change RNA or DNA. This may lead to an incorrect nucleotide being present there.

These enzymes, notably APOBEC3G, typically work against retroviruses like HIV by altering the cytosines in the viral genome in an effort to impede viral reproduction.

APOBEC3 enzymes, which are notoriously dangerous to cellular DNA, have been found in high concentrations within cancerous cells. A 2016 study conducted by Dr. Faltas of the Englander Institute for Precision Medicine links these mutations with resistance to chemotherapy treatment methods.

This an unsettling discovery that sheds new light on why certain cancers are hard to treat due to their ability to defend themselves from common treatments.

Such findings create the possibility that cancer generally tackles APOBEC3s in order to change their genomes, helping them not only acquire all the mutations required for malignant growth but also strengthen their ability to do so. This could also enhance the ability to diversify and "evolve" subsequently, allowing for additional growth and spread despite immune defenses, medical treatments, and other negative variables.