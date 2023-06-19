A brain injection filled with lab-grown neurons promises to cure epilepsy

Researchers have achieved over 90 percent reduction in seizures experienced by two epilepsy patients using a brain injection.

Each patient received a dose of NRTX-1001, an experimental cell therapy treatment developed by researchers at San Francisco-based biotech company Neurona Therapeutics.

Before the therapy, the patients had 32 and 14 seizures on average per month, respectively. No anti-epileptic medicines worked for them; highly invasive surgical treatment was their last hope.

“Both patients entered the clinical trial with significant seizure activity, impaired cognition, and suboptimal quality of life. They were candidates for lobectomy or ablation surgery to remove the epileptic seizure-generating temporal lobe, albeit with an associated risk of causing further, irreversible cognitive deficits. Instead, they courageously chose to be the first to receive NRTX-1001 cell therapy,” said Cory Nicholas, CEO of Neurona Therapeutics.