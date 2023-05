A team of scientists at Wilmer Eye Institute, John Hopkins Medicine have published evidence of an experimental drug that can prevent or slow loss of vision in diabetic patients, according to a press release.

According to the National Institutes of Health, vision loss as a result of diabetes affects almost 8 million Americans currently and is expected to double by 2040.

The team used mouse as well as human retinal organoids in their study and focused on two common diabetic eye conditions: proliferative diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema.

Although both these conditions affect the retina, the tissue that senses light and transmits vision signals to the brain, new blood vessels overgrow on the retina’s surface in proliferative diabetic retinopathy, leading to bleeding or retinal detachments and vision loss.