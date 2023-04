A rapid heartbeat known as ventricular tachycardia is a significant contributor to sudden cardiac arrest, causing around 300,000 fatalities annually in the United States. Traditional therapies for this condition involve locating and ablating the faulty tissue with catheters or inserting a defibrillator as a precautionary measure.

However, medical experts are currently examining radiation therapy as a non-invasive substitute, although this approach is still in its early stages of research.

Zapping the heart with radiation to rejuvenate sick tissue

Doctors are exploring radiation therapy to reprogram malfunctioning heart cells and regulate heart rhythms that resemble those of younger, healthier cells. This experimental study uses the same type of radiation employed in cancer treatment to manage life-threatening irregular heartbeats. Damage from a previous heart attack often causes this excessively fast heartbeat.