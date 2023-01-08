Experts predict the future of at-home diagnostics at CES 2023

At Consumer Electronics Show - CES 2023, a conversation on “The Future of At-Home Testing and Diagnosis” addressed this very topic.

The discussion was led by Cara Santa Maria, a science communicator, who hosts the Talk Nerdy Podcast. The panelists included Dr. Mary Rodgers, a Principal Scientist with Abbott Diagnostics. Introduced as the “Chief Virus Hunter,” she manages the Global Surveillance Program for Abbott.

The other speakers were Dr. Bruce McCabe, a global futurist who embeds with different laboratories around the world to better understand the innovations that will be shaping our future, and Dr. Andrea Bonior, a clinical psychologist on Georgetown faculty, who spoke from the mental health perspective.

The current state of diagnostics

Dr. Rodgers pointed out that the COVID pandemic has changed our relationship with at-home testing in dramatic ways. Rapid Covid tests have become an unfortunate necessity, with consumers now looking to have tools available to be able to gauge the status of their health without having to go to the doctor.

Dr. Bonior agreed that the pandemic was a game-changer in people’s attitudes towards diagnostic testing, especially due to the quick Covid tests.

“People now have the expectation that this information is available in their homes. That they can test and gain insight right away in the privacy of their homes in order to be empowered to make the decisions that they need to make to keep their families safe and to keep themselves safe and to know how to act in the community to keep their neighbors safe.”