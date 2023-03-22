Traffic noise raises hypertension, finds study examining 240,000 people

The new study is significant for establishing that it is exposure to traffic noise that increases hypertension risk.

"We were a little surprised that the association between road traffic noise and hypertension was robust even after adjustment for air pollution," said Jing Huang, lead author of the study and an assistant professor in the Department of Occupational and Environmental Health Sciences in the School of Public Health at Peking University in Beijing, China.

A large-scale study of 240,000 people

For this new study, the researchers examined data from more than 240,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69 who did not have hypertension at the start of the study. They used the Common Noise Assessment Method, a European modeling tool, to estimate road traffic noise based on the participants' residential addresses.

Using follow-up data over eight years, the researchers examined the number of individuals who developed hypertension. They discovered that individuals living near road traffic noise were not only more likely to develop hypertension, but the risk of developing hypertension increased with an increase in the level of noise exposure.

Even after taking into account exposure to fine particles and nitrogen dioxide, these correlations remained valid. Nevertheless, those who were exposed to both traffic noise and air pollution at high levels exhibited the greatest risk of hypertension, indicating that air pollution also has an impact.