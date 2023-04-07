False memories can form in the human brain in just a few seconds

Even though a reasonable number of respondents misremembered the highlighted letters (about 10%), many more respondents reported seeing the highlighted, reversed letters in their correct orientations, as many as 40% in one experiment.

Many of the respondents misremembering the mirrored letters did so with a high level of confidence as well, and would do so within 0.3 seconds of having seen the mirrored letter less than 20% of the time. That figure rose to nearly 30% of the time when misremembering the mirrored letter three seconds after they'd seen it.

This is a very strong indication that our memories are heavily shaped by our preconceptions and expectations more often than we might like to admit; that is, we're sometimes remembering what we're expecting to see, not necessarily what actually happens.

"Intuitively," lead author on the study, Marte Otten, a neuroscientist at the University of Amsterdam, told Gizmodo, "we would think that these memories are pretty reliable,” given the short amount of time that had elapsed. Long term memory has long been known to get fuzzier with time, but most people generally have very high confidence in their short term memory.

“As a second unique feature, we explicitly asked people whether they thought their memories are reliable—so how confident are they about their response?” Otten said.

A large part of this is tied to the circumstances surrounding the memory formation. If there was a additional visual information or enough time has elapsed that the brain has to work harder to pull specific details about an event, it might insert our original expectations in place of the actual thing itself without skipping a beat, leading us to "clearly" remember something that didn't actually occur.