FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million

Hemophilia B is a genetic condition affecting males more than females in which the patient's body does not produce sufficient protein levels called Factor IX (Roman numeral). The protein is a clotting factor required to stop bleeding in the event of an injury or during surgery or other medical procedures.

Since Hemophilia patients lack enough clotting factor, so they are at risk of complications of prolonged bleeding that can also affect joints, internal organs, and the brain, an FDA document said. Treatment for such individuals constitutes intravenous infusions of clotting Factor IX to prevent bleeding episodes, which must be conducted over the patient's lifetime.

How can Hemgenix help Hemophilia patients?

Developed by Pennysylvania-based pharmaceutical company CSL Behring, Hemgenix is a one-time gene therapy product given through an intravenous infusion. The infusion consists of viral vectors that carry a copy of the gene for producing Factor IX protein, which is then expressed in the patient's liver to increase the clotting factor levels in the body.

The effectiveness of the intervention has been evaluated in two studies that involved 57 adult men affected with moderate to severe Hemophilia B. One of the studies, which included 54 patients, demonstrated increased levels of Factor IX activity and a reduction in annualized bleeding rate in these patients.

The intervention is expected to cost patients $3.5 million per dose, which might still be relatively cheaper than the $23 million hemophilia B patients shell out for infusions over their lifetime, Science Alert said in its report.