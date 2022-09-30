FDA approves Amylyx's much-debated drug for ALS

The trial included 137 people

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS in short, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that harms nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Also known as motor neuron disease (MND) and Lou Gehrig's disease, it leads to loss of muscle control.

There is no known treatment for the disease, yet, and most patients live only two to five years after being diagnosed.

The clinical trial included 137 people with ALS disease and made them test Amylyx’s drug called Relyvrio. The results have demonstrated that subjects who took the drug lived nearly ten months longer than those who didn’t take it and the drug seemed to delay hospitalizations.

Concerns about the persuasiveness

With the FDA's approval of the drug, Relyvrio has become the third FDA-approved medicine for ALS. It is surprising because typically, the agency requires two large studies or one study with extremely compelling survival results before approving a drug.

“It’s hard to put into words how significant this approval is for the thousands of Americans who are living with ALS and their families,” said Larry Falivena, a member of the ALS Association Board of Trustees who was diagnosed with ALS in 2017. “The ALS community has proven that our advocacy can impact decisions that are being made about our health. We need new treatments as quickly as possible if we are going to turn ALS into a livable disease and eventually cure it.”