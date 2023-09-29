FDA approves Exxua for major depressive disorder treatment

In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light for using Exxua tablets to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, the drug company, has announced that Exxua is the first authorized antidepressant for MDD. Exxua is likely to be accessible in pharmacies in the early months of 2024.

For over two decades, the FDA has reportedly denied various applications for drug usage from this firm. The advisory panel stated that the treatment lacked "substantial evidence of effectiveness" in treating MDD.

“EXXUA represents an important milestone in the treatment of MDD, a serious and debilitating condition that affects millions of people worldwide,” said Stephen Kramer, the company’s CEO, in the press release.