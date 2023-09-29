FDA approves Exxua for major depressive disorder treatment

FDA approves Exxua for major depressive disorder treatmentThe drug company announced that Exxua is the first authorized antidepressant for MDD.Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 29, 2023 08:34 AM ESTCreated: Sep 29, 2023 08:34 AM ESThealthRepresentational imagegorodenkoff/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light for using Exxua tablets to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, the drug company, has announced that Exxua is the first authorized antidepressant for MDD. Exxua is likely to be accessible in pharmacies in the early months of 2024.For over two decades, the FDA has reportedly denied various applications for drug usage from this firm. The advisory panel stated that the treatment lacked "substantial evidence of effectiveness" in treating MDD.“EXXUA represents an important milestone in the treatment of MDD, a serious and debilitating condition that affects millions of people worldwide,” said Stephen Kramer, the company’s CEO, in the press release. See Also Related Study finds brain signals in people with severe depression flow in the wrong direction KNT-127: A new dual-action antidepressant agent with minimal side effects “There is value in providing prescribers and patients with a wide range of effective options for use in clinical practice. We are proud to bring this innovative therapy to patients who need a new option to manage their depression and improve their quality of life,” Kramer added. Drug showcased no adverse side effectsAccording to the press release, EXXUA (gepirone ER) is a new class of antidepressants.It specifically targets the serotonin 1A receptor, which plays a role in regulating mood and emotions. The drug has been shown to avoid the unwanted side effects commonly associated with medications used to treat anxiety and depression, such as sexual dysfunction and weight gain.Reportedly, the drug's approval was based on the results of 8-week clinical studies. These randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled studies included outpatients aged 18 to 69 who met the criteria for MDD. In the studies, gepirone ER outperformed the placebo.“Studied in over 5,000 patients, EXXUA's unique mechanism of targeted single serotonin (5HT) 1a receptor agonism relieves depressive symptoms with an acceptable side effect profile,” noted the pharma company’s release. The antidepressant had no substantial detrimental effects on blood pressure, heart rate, or liver function. Mild dizziness and nausea were the most prevalent adverse effects found in clinical studies, usually of brief duration, associated with dosage increases, and not requiring treatment termination.MDD impacts millions of individuals in the USOne of the most common mental diseases in the United States is significant depression. Millions of individuals are affected, and it may significantly influence a person's everyday life, relationships, and general well-being. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, MDD can cause considerable impairments in specific individuals, making it difficult or impossible for them to engage in daily activities.Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 20 million American adults annually faced major depressive disorder, as per the release. “These numbers increased dramatically during the pandemic with approximately 30% of adults in the US or more than 80 million Americans experiencing elevated symptoms of depression, said Michael Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)“The need for new treatment options, particularly those with new mechanisms of action, could not be clearer and more urgent for those living with, or impacted by, major depressive disorder,” Pollack concluded. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsGE Aerospace’s Sensiworm made flying safer!Can you improve on the ISS? Nanoracks hopes Starlab will fit the billResearch reveals microplastic invasion in secluded caveDNA traces found in 6 million-year-old sea turtle fossilAs Cybertruck nears launch, rival Rivian hopeful of co-existenceIs carbon capture the missing piece in the net zero puzzle?12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outHow much water is there on the Moon? Maybe not enoughAround the world with no emissions with Solar Airship One Job Board