In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the first cellular therapy for type 1 diabetes on Wednesday, June 28.

Lantidra (donislecel) is a cellular therapy developed using deceased donor pancreatic cells to treat type 1 diabetes in adults.

Therapy suitable for patients with hypoglycemia

Type 1 diabetes makes the pancreas incapable of producing insulin. This is the first medication approved for those unable to regulate their blood sugar levels with standard insulin doses. This might result in significantly low blood sugar levels, known as hypoglycemia.

As per FDA, individuals may also develop "hypoglycemia unawareness" in some situations, when they are unable to perceive that their blood glucose is lowering. And this might worsen their health condition.