US FDA approves Pfizer's fast-acting nasal spray for migraine

"The FDA approval of ZAVZPRET marks a significant breakthrough for people with migraine who need freedom from pain and prefer alternative options to oral medications," told Pfizer chief commercial officer Angela Hwang in the release.

"ZAVZPRET underscores Pfizer's commitment to delivering an additional treatment option to help people with migraine gain relief and get back to their daily lives. Pfizer will continue to build its migraine franchise to further support the billions of people worldwide impacted by this debilitating disease."

The drug was superior in 13 of 17 prespecified goals

The FDA has approved the drug based on two pivotal randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies conducted to establish ZAVZPRET's performance in the acute treatment of migraines. The results eventually showed that ZAVZPRET outperformed the placebo on two critical measures - pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome symptom, two hours after taking the medication.

The Phase 3 study has also shown that ZAVZPRET has a wide-ranging efficacy. It showed statistical superiority to placebo in 13 of 17 prespecified secondary outcome measures, such as early time point endpoints, returning to normal function at two hours, and durable efficacy endpoints. However, in the 14th outcome measure (return to normal function at 15 minutes post-dose), no significant difference was observed between ZAVZPRET and placebo.